War on cops, Chicago style

John Kass has posted a new podcast with the invaluable Heather Mac Donald on the war on cops, Chicago edition. “Everything the public thinks it knows about race and policing in this country, reverse it, and you’re likely to get the truth,” she said.

Kass comments that Chicago Mayor Lori “lightweight” Lightfoot has turned over the downtown to the Black Lives Matters rioters. And now, with mobs cruising the Loop and downtown again, Lightfoot has no clue. “Black Lives Matter is a complete fraud,” Mac Donald said. “You now have anarchy unleashed. And you now have the Magnificent Mile prey to these utterly savage mobs.”