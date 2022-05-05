Berkeley Law Professor John Yoo joined Notre Dame Law School professors Sherif Girgis and Carter Snead for a panel discussion focused on events at the Supreme Court this week. The panel was hosted yesterday by Vincent Phillip Muñoz of Notre Dame’s Center for Citizenship & Constitutional Government. Professors Yoo and Girgis are former Supreme Court law clerks. All of them know what they are talking about. This is therefore an illuminating discussion that stands alone or supplements our own podcast with Professor Yoo in the adjacent post.

I only happened onto this video via the daily Hoover Institution email update. Professor Yoo is affiliated with Hoover and a link to the video was included in its lineup yesterday afternoon. If you have any interest in the draft opinion or the leak, this is well worth your time.