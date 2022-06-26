Posted on June 26, 2022 by John Hinderaker in abortion, Constitution, Supreme Court

A Dobbs Post Mortem, With Howie Carr

Howie Carr is one of America’s top radio personalities. He has the big talk show in New England, on which I appear occasionally as a guest. On Friday I was on the show to talk about the Dobbs ruling, and we also touched on the New York firearms decision. It made for an interesting conversation, I think. Here it is; my appearance begins the hour:

