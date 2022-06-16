The Boston Globe’s Jeff Jacoby has written a valuable and scrupulously detailed column exploring the handiwork of BDS Boston in “A roadmap for Jew-haters.” You may not have heard much about the roadmap. The news would have been blasted around the world and repeated for days on end if some American minority group other than Jews were the subject of the map. The derangement it manifests is familiar to Power Line readers and yet the baldness here is shocking:

Who and what does The Mapping Project hope to dismantle? For starters, every organization with the word “Jewish” in its name: The American Jewish Committee. Combined Jewish Philanthropies. The Harvard Center for Jewish Studies. The Jewish Arts Collaborative. The Jewish Teen Foundation of Greater Boston. The Jewish Community Relations Council. But that barely scratches the surface. Targeted by the Mapping Project as well is the Massachusetts synagogue council. A Jewish support group for people with disabilities. A Jewish day school. The Israeli consulate in Boston. Numerous Jewish charities and volunteer associations. A pro-labor committee. A pro-business council. Both right- and left-wing Jewish activist organizations. In the world according to the Mapping Project, all these entities share in the collective guilt imparted by their Jewishness. “We hope,” the project’s creators told an interviewer, that others will use the map to “plan ways to disrupt these systems and one day dismantle them altogether.” Again that word: dismantle.

It would be nice if some local reporter would stick a microphone in front of Ilhan Omar’s face — Omar is a BDS-supporter of long standing, except for one night only in August 2018, when she sought the support of a Jewish audience of prospective DFL primary voters at Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park — and ask her for a statement on the map and its sponsors. A follow-up question or two would also be warranted.

JNS’s Jonathan Tobin has written two columns on the roadmap. The first is “What does the BDS movement really stand for? Unadulterated hate” (June 7). This week Tobin goes to the heart of darkness in “Condemning the mapping project isn’t enough” (June 14).