After midnight

Alpha News reporter Liz Collin rode along with law enforcement — undercover officers from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Carjacking Auto Theft Team — for a look at the hot rod/street racing burnouts and getaways that have become a deadly threat all over Minneapolis and St. Paul (video below). The name of the unit denotes the frequent use of stolen cars in the burnouts. As Liz reports, although the street racing scene is centered on Minneapolis, it has become a metro-wide problem as the participants evade the authorities. Summer’s here and the time is right for burning rubber in the street, or wherever blacktop can be found.

Liz captures the threat posed by the participants in the video below. Her accompanying story is posted here. The additional video included in Liz’s story is also of interest.

Liz does not press her hosts on what they can do to put an end to the scene, but it represents a sick update to the broken windows phenomenon. We need broken windows policing to put an end to it.