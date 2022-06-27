Andrew Lee, RIP

I spent three hours with Drew Lee on Friday morning together with my friend Howard Root. We were Drew’s guests on KTLK AM 1130’s Justice & Drew news show. Unbelievably, it proved to be Drew’s last show. He passed away Saturday afternoon, way before his time. I am heartbroken.

Recovering from open-heart surgery at the University of Minnesota Hospital, Jon Justice just made the devastating announcement on the air from his hospital room at the top of this morning’s show. When a proper obituary is available, I will post it here.

Drew was a talk radio veteran — conservative, funny, talented, kind, decent, and irreplaceable. I loved his work on the show. I loved being with him in the studio. I always left with the feeling that I was walking on a cloud. My prayers are with his family.

On Friday Drew was ready to wind up the show with a story about artificial intelligence. Before launching into it, he turned to Howard and me. He asked if there there was anything we wanted to discuss before we got to it. I told him I wanted to say I thought Justice & Drew was the most important news show in the Twin Cities (I meant Minnesota). Howard added his own thoughts along the same lines. When I specified an important story that I knew about only because of the show, Drew responded, “Funny you should say that” — and expanded on the point. We never did get to that AI story.

Below is the third hour of Friday’s show with Howard and me. Our discussion of Justice & Drew is at the end of the closing segment.