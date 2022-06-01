Another Dimension to the Russia Collusion Scandal

In the wake of the risible Sussman verdict, it has emerged that for the last ten years, the FBI has maintained a “secure work environment” within the offices of Perkins Coie, the Democratic Party’s law firm. Marc Elias, the DNC’s top lawyer, was until recently a partner in Perkins Coie. It was Perkins Coie that laundered the money the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign paid Fusion GPS for what became the fraudulent Steele “dossier.”

And now we learn that not just in 2016, but four years earlier, dating to the middle of the Obama administration, the FBI had some kind of cozy relationship with the Perkins firm. I have never heard of the FBI maintaining a “secure work environment” inside a private law firm, let alone a private law firm that is best known for representing the Democratic Party. We need to know a great deal more about what was going on here. How was the Bureau collaborating with the Perkins firm? Was the Perkins firm a cut-out that concealed what actually was going on, i.e., collaboration between the FBI and the Democratic National Committee or other Democratic entities? The Bureau needs to come clean.

Andy McCarthy says that John Durham’s mistake was prosecuting Michael Sussman as though the FBI was the innocent victim of Sussman’s lies, a dupe, when in fact the FBI was a willing collaborator in the plot against Donald Trump. That case certainly becomes stronger with the revelation that the FBI has had a close, secret, decade-long relationship with the Democratic Party’s law firm. Michael Sussman’s law firm.

Every time you think you have plumbed the depth of Deep State corruption, it turns out there are more layers of corruption still to be revealed.