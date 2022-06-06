AOC to Dems: Drink the Kool Aid!

There is no finer representative figure for the transformation of Democrats into the party of the faculty lounge and identity politics uber alles than her self-worshipness, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Despite repeated surveys showing hispanics don’t use the term “Latinx” (with a large plurality hating the term), here we see AOC chiding Democrats for not using the term:
Curiously, she more or less contradicts herself when she says Democrats should change the subject, to health care, etc.
Democrats: Please PLEASE take this woman’s advice!
