Posted on June 3, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Corporate America, gun control

At General Mills, gum control needed

General Mills is in the news today for caving in to demands that it abandon a “controversial Pillsbury plant in the West Bank,” as the Star Tribune puts it this morning. BDS advocates claim victory. Speaking for itself, General Mills states: “We have made clear the global business strategy that drove this decision.”

The company’s headquarters are located in Golden Valley, Minnesota. Yesterday we heard from a Power Line reader working at headquarters:

I have worked for General Mills for [redacted] years and have been disappointed by leadership’s seeming inability to stay out of the political arena (gay marriage, Obamacare, Covid, police reform, etc.). I assumed these statements were always initiated by a few execs who deemed it appropriate to speak on behalf of the entire organization. I still believe that is true but I think they have now created a culture that empowers employees to demand that leadership take action to address all of their political concerns.

This morning, in a large group chat my team received a request to sign an internal petition [addressed to “General Mills Leadership Team,” signed by “General Mills employees,” and attached to the message but omitted here] from one of my division managers demanding that leadership take a stand on gun reform. I do not want politics in my workplace and I don’t want my workplace involved in politics but what is one to do?

I would ask my direct manager for assistance but he is one of the signatories on the petition. I would go to HR but [the employee was dinged once for less than enthusiastic participation] in a diversity and inclusion exercise….

I have accepted that there isn’t anything I can do. I am just putting in my time until retirement. Maybe your readers will gain some benefit by my story.

This is bad enough. The petition with its 200-plus signatories is also idiotic beyond belief.
“It is easier to get a gun of mass destruction (over the counter!),” the petition argues, “than it is to get birth control (must have a doctor’s prescription!).” Support gum control!

