Biden: Promises Made, Promises Kept!

Let’s review the record. Here’s what Biden said about energy while campaigning for office:
So how’s that “end fossil fuel” working out for you Joe? The Wall Street Journal reports this afternoon:
President Biden came to office vowing to cut dependence on fossil fuels, putting environmentalists in charge of energy policy and asking Congress for billions of dollars to fund a transition to cleaner energy.
Seventeen months later, greenhouse gas emissions are up, renewable-power development has slowed, and oil and coal consumption are on the rise. . . Domestic oil and gas production has increased since Mr. Biden came into office and is projected to rise to record highs, but that has just inflamed concerns from environmentalists that Mr. Biden is backing away from his green agenda.
Heh.
Also, Biden today said that inflation “is worse everywhere but here.” Mark Perry corrects the record:
Chaser—Meanwhile, down in Australia, which just voted in a leftist government dedicated to fighting climate change above all other issues, is having some difficulty:
Australia, World’s Biggest Coal Exporter, Battles Power Crunch; Urges People To Consume Less, Suspends Electricity Market, Considers Blocking Exports
Australia’s heavily populated eastern state has been facing a prolonged power crunch as around 25 per cent of the market’s 23,000 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired capacity has been offline due to technical issues at major domestic coal mines, cold winter driving up demand for heating, obsolete state of many coal-fired power stations. Almost 65% of Australian energy is generated from coal.
It’s almost like this green energy stuff really doesn’t work that well. (Coming to a midwest power grid near you any day now.)
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.