Biden: Promises Made, Promises Kept!

Let’s review the record. Here’s what Biden said about energy while campaigning for office:

So how’s that “end fossil fuel” working out for you Joe? The Wall Street Journal reports this afternoon:

President Biden came to office vowing to cut dependence on fossil fuels, putting environmentalists in charge of energy policy and asking Congress for billions of dollars to fund a transition to cleaner energy. Seventeen months later, greenhouse gas emissions are up, renewable-power development has slowed, and oil and coal consumption are on the rise. . . Domestic oil and gas production has increased since Mr. Biden came into office and is projected to rise to record highs, but that has just inflamed concerns from environmentalists that Mr. Biden is backing away from his green agenda.

Heh.

Also, Biden today said that inflation “is worse everywhere but here.” Mark Perry corrects the record:

Chaser—Meanwhile, down in Australia, which just voted in a leftist government dedicated to fighting climate change above all other issues, is having some difficulty: