Biden Still Taking on Water

The latest RealClearPolitics poll average finds (P)resident Biden’s approval rating sinking to an all time low of 38 percent:
His ratings on the economy are much worse, with his approval rating for his handling of the economy sinking to 33 percent. This means he is losing many Democrats.
There doesn’t seem to be much evidence so far that the Dobbs decision is changing the political landscape for Democrats in any appreciable way.
