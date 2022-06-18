Biden Takes a Fall

The question, can Joe Biden possibly fall any further? was answered this morning, as Joe did a biking photo op in Delaware. The answer: Yes. Yes, he can:
This feels like a metaphor.pic.twitter.com/5HYkY8w8Yc
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 18, 2022
IT COULD HAPPEN TO ANYONE! the Democrats say. Sure. Just like Afghanistan, inflation, the prices of gasoline and groceries, the most incoherent energy policies in world history, rising crime, millions of illegals crossing the border, and impending recession could happen to anyone. But they happened to Joe. Coincidence? You be the judge.
Meanwhile, the fact that Biden is a frail, elderly man well past his prime, which itself was nothing to write home about, is blindingly obvious and unhelpful to Democrats who try to pretend that all is well.
