Dobbs Drops, Roe Overturned

The Supreme Court released its opinions in the Dobbs case this morning. Consistent with the leaked draft by Justice Alito, it overrules the Roe and Casey decisions. You can read the opinions here. I haven’t had time yet to review Alito’s majority opinion to see how closely it conforms to what was leaked.

The vote was 6-3, with Chief Justice Roberts concurring in the result. He would have upheld the Mississippi statute without entirely overruling Roe. Justices Thomas and Kavanaugh wrote concurring opinions.

Left-wing extremists have vowed to riot tonight. We will see whether they carry through on that threat.

UPDATE: The Supreme Court is having a great week!

STEVE adds: I picked the wrong day to sleep in! I’ll second John: when looking at the Court this week, sometimes you just have to take the sweet with the sweet. Or perhaps we should say that someone’s emanation just got clobbered by a penumbra. (Also, since the opinion also overrules Casey, the decision also deprives me of my right to define my own theory of the mystery of the universe! Justice Kennedy hardest hit.)

Meanwhile, I’m on the lookout for the most hysterical reaction from leftists.

P.S. You can pretty much guess what this weekend’s 3WHH podcast will be about. And you’ll be right! Meanwhile, a TWiP preview (courtesy David Deeble):