Feel Good Headline of the Week

June is when the Supreme Court hands down its rulings on the most controversial cases of the term. This month in addition to Dobbs, we await rulings on a key gun rights case, and a case that may pare back the Administrative State. And thus we get to savor this liberal-tears delicious New Republic headline:
Gives you the kind of warm fuzzy feeling you usually rely on whisky to deliver.
Whenever I get the chance, I like to add to liberal panic by saying that the next step isn’t overturning Oberegfell, Griswold, or Loving v. Virginia. Nah—we’re going after Wickard v. Filburn, and then Carolene Products!
For leftist lawyers, threatening these cases is guaranteed to make heads explode.
