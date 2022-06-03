Inside Pfizer

And this just in:

I read with interest your post regarding the leftist General Mills employees pressuring corporate leadership. This is very similar to what I observe daily at Pfizer where I work out of the New York City office. Oh, and by the way, the company that created the “vaccine” still is almost >85% remote work. But I digress.

I have found the Ombudsman’s Office at Pfizer a useful and cathartic option for voicing my displeasure with the corporate virtue signaling. Via their EthicsPoint Ombudsman website, I am able to anonymously direct comments to corporate leadership.

If possible, please let your Power Line readership know that the Ombudsman offices at most publicly held American companies provide some means for employees to voice their concerns to woke corporate leadership.