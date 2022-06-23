Kamalasplaining, and Other Video Comedy

I’ve come across Elsa Kurt, who is one of those self-starting YouTube/social media stars, and she has the best Kamala Harris impression that I’ve seen to date—far better than we’ve been offered on Saturday Night Live. Here is her take on Kamala making coffee that nails the Veep’s grating laugh (45 seconds):
Meanwhile, we haven’t checked in with the great J.P. Sears. He’s had a steady string of terrific videos over the last few months. Here’s the latest, about “people who still support Biden.”
