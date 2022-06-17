Liz Collin’s story

Candace Owens interviewed Emmy Award-winning former WCCO-TV news anchor Liz Collin and her husband, retired Minneapolis police lieutenant and union president Bob Kroll, for her Daily Wire show this week. Liz now works as a reporter for Alpha News. Alpha has posted the video below of Liz (mostly) telling her story. I haven’t heard Liz open up about her experience at home and on the job following George Floyd’s death on Memorial Day 2020. It is a compelling video, to say the least.

Alpha’s story on the interview is posted here along with the trailer for Candace’s forthcoming documentary “The Greatest Lie Ever Told: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.” Check out the Alpha story for more. We look forward to the documentary.