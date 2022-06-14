Maybe It Was Something We Taxed?

First it was Boeing, which announced a few weeks ago that it was moving its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington DC area. Boeing had moved to Chicago from its long-time home in Seattle 20 years ago to “be closer to its customers.” So this move to DC makes sense as the federal government is increasingly a primary “customer” of Boeing products—not just defense material, but its commercial aircraft and other product lines for which the FAA and NASA are now de facto managerial partners.

Today, heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar announced that it, too, is pulling up stakes and moving its headquarters from Chicago to Irving, Texas. Cat has been a pillar of the business community in Illinois for more than 100 years. As the Wall Street Journal reports:

The maker of construction and mining equipment said Tuesday that its existing office in Irving, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, would serve as its new global headquarters. Caterpillar said that the move from its current base in suburban Chicago would help it grow and that the company wasn’t getting any economic or tax incentives related to the headquarters move.