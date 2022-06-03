Mr. Putz strikes again

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has filed a 72-page charge of discrimination over a period of 10 years against the Minneapolis Police Department. I commented critically on the charge along with a link to the charge itself in “Who will speak for the MPD?”

We have yet to see any of the 480,000 pages of documents and other evidence gathered by the department in the course of its investigation. The department denied my request for access to it. Even more absurdly, the department has denied the request of the City of Minneapolis to see it. This is not the way the adversary system is to work.

Media reports on the charge have frequently referred to it as a “report.” The Star Tribune refers to it as a “report” in today’s Star Tribune story by Andy Mannix today.

Get a clue. It’s not a report. It’s a charge.

The city can’t wait to sell out the police department, but it can’t do so without a look at the underlying evidence. The Office of the City Attorney has therefore reiterated its request for a peek. I have embedded a copy of the letter below requesting access below.

Taylor Putz (“Pronouns: He/Him/His”) is the department’s spokesman. He denied the city’s request. He denied my request. He denied the Star Tribune’s request. The Star Tribune quotes Putz today in the story linked above: “MDHR is reviewing the letter and looks forward to productive conversations moving forward.”

Letter to Commissioner Lucero 05-27-2022 (1) by Scott Johnson on Scribd