Not a parody

I have sought to persuade a conservative attorney friend with whom I went to law school to quit supporting the law school. They are an enemy of everything we believe in, I argued. Ask them if they have a single conservative professor on the faculty, I implored him. The development staff cited the ludicrous former DFL candidate Richard Painter. Case closed.

I also asked him to leaf through the alumni magazine. Every issue is an in-your-face advertisement that the school is our enemy, I told him.

The current (Spring) issue of the magazine arrived in the mail this week. Take my issue — please. It features Ann Anaya ’93 on the cover (above). Anaya is senior vice president and chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at AmerisourceBergen. She previously served as chief diversity officer and vice president of global inclusion at 3M. Global inclusion! She is “Championing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”

Which raises another point. We aren’t too crazy about big business either.

The issue’s introductory note by Dean Gary Jenkins advises “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Are Foundational to Our Mission.” You know, they’re “inclusive”! Include me out.