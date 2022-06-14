On behalf of Dean McGeveran

David Jensen is the University of Minnesota Law School’s chief advancement officer. Mr. Jensen has emailed his response to my message to Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Dean William McGeveran, who moderated the Zoom webinar I addressed. I am posting Mr. Jensen’s response verbatim without further comment.

Dear Scott:

Thank you for writing to Professor McGeveran regarding your concerns over the “Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health: Implications and Impact on Reproductive Rights” webinar. We always appreciate hearing from any of our alumni, especially those who continue to engage with our vast variety of dynamic programming. Thanks for sharing your perspective.

Professor McGeveran’s term as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs is nearly complete, and he will be leaving on sabbatical in due course. Please allow me to respond to your inquiry, as I believe I may be able to shed some light on the issues you have raised.

As it was in 1979, the University of Minnesota Law School is committed to educating the next generation of lawyer-leaders. As such, we are intentional about creating an intellectual and community space in which all are welcome and all can learn. Each student, faculty, and staff member’s unique contribution to our community is valued, and we encourage discourse from a wide range of perspectives that enhance the law school experience.

With respect to our faculty, their professional expertise, scholarly endeavors, and personal beliefs are varied, stretching along the length of the ideological spectrum. Specifically, we have faculty who are active in the Federalist Society, faculty who have advised and worked with (or in) the Trump and Bush Administrations, as well as former faculty who have been appointed to the bench by Republican governors and Presidents, including President Donald Trump. For the “Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health: Implications and Impact on Reproductive Rights” webinar, about which you wrote Prof. McGeveran, faculty members who work in that specific area of the law lent their expertise to the panel.

It is important to note, that like our faculty, our talented and hard-working students are diverse in their backgrounds, career goals, passions, and ideological beliefs. During the academic year, students are actively engaged in a variety of activities and organizations, including those in the ideologically conservative space.

For generations, our students have left these halls with the skills necessary to lead at every level and in every facet of society. We are proud that no matter their concentration or career path, they will continue to do so successfully with all types of perspectives and world-views.

Our state and our nation continue to need well-trained attorneys who are ready to lead in our increasingly complex world, regardless of ideology.

Thank you again for taking the time to express your views. We appreciate your passion and concern for this important issue.

Sincerely,

David

David L. Jensen

(he/him/his)

Chief Advancement Officer

University of Minnesota Law School