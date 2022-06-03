Peter Navarro Arrested

Former Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro was arrested today for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Democrats’ committee investigating the protests of January 6, 2021:

Former White House economic adviser Peter Navarro contested the charges against him in federal court in Washington, DC, on Friday, after he was arrested by the FBI on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying the January 6 committee. …He confirmed that he had been arrested while boarding a domestic flight, and placed into “handcuffs” and “leg irons.”

Navarro had offered to cooperate with the investigation, but is challenging the legality of the committee’s actions in court:

Outside the courthouse, he told reporters that he had offered the FBI a “modus vivendi” of cooperation last week, but that they had arrested him at the airport instead, in the manner of “Stalinist Russia or the Chinese Communist Party.” He described his treatment by the FBI as “terrorism” and “coercion” and as a form of punishment and intimidation. Navarro also outlined his constitutional arguments against the legitimacy of the January 6 committee, which he is suing in federal court, arguing that it is asking him to violate executive privilege and violating the Constitution’s separation of powers.

Actually, refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas is rather common. Remember when Eric Holder, Barack Obama’s “wing man,” did the same thing?

The House has voted to hold Attorney General Eric Holderin contempt of Congress over his failure to turn over documents related to the Fast and Furious scandal, the first time Congress has taken such a dramatic move against a sitting Cabinet official. The vote was 255-67, with 17 Democrats voting in support of a criminal contempt resolution, which authorizes Republicans leaders to seek criminal charges against Holder.

***

In a statement released by his office, Holder blasted the contempt votes as “politically motivated” and “misguided”…

And, of course, you remember when the FBI arrested Holder and put him in leg irons on the same charge that is being brought against Navarro. No, wait…

Navarro told the court today that he would represent himself rather than hiring a lawyer. But the biggest problem he faces is not the absence of counsel, it is the fact that his case will go before a jury of D.C. Democrats.