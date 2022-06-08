Ruthless Comes to Minnesota

The Ruthless podcast is one of America’s most popular political outlets. It features Josh Holmes (a Minnesota native), Michael Duncan, Twitter icon Comfortably Smug, and John Ashbrook. The Ruthless hosts wield the most potent weapon in politics–humor–against the bad guys of the Left, and are wildly popular among young conservatives. They remind us that it sucks to be a liberal, but it is fun to be a conservative.

Last year, Ruthless, based in D.C., made headlines with a live appearance at the Iowa State Fair. This year, the podcast is coming to Minnesota with a live show on the shores of Lake Minnetonka, sponsored by Center of the American Experiment.

The show will be on June 29, at Tequila Butcher at the Caribbean on Lake Minnetonka. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets go on sale tomorrow; I have no idea how many are available, but they will sell out quickly. You can sign up here. Most of our readers, of course, don’t live in or near Minnesota, but to those who can’t attend I suggest you tune in to Ruthless. You can access the podcasts in various ways here.

The gang is already lining up respectable guests, but I hope to be included in that group. If so, I intend to refer to a podcast of a few weeks ago in which the Ruthless guys talked about how one would fight various animals. (A poll on this came out not long ago.) Among others, they debated how one would deal with a hostile kangaroo. As it happens, I am probably the only person in the Ruthless audience who has actually been attacked by a kangaroo. I have helpful tips, based on experience, as to how one should defend oneself and take the fight to the enemy–as Ruthless does–under such circumstances. With luck, I will be able to share my experience with conservatives across America.

So please attend our event if you can, and in any event, check out the Ruthless podcast.