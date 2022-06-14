Someone’s bear market

President Biden has derided his “predecessor” or “the last guy” (as Biden likes to refer to him) for bragging about the performance of the stock market under his (President Trump’s) watch. Yet he (Biden) has also bragged about the performance of the stock market under his watch. As of the market close yesterday, however, all the Biden gains had been wiped out and the market had slipped into bear market territory. RNC Research cruelly posted the video clip below to mark the occasion.

Joe Biden, January 2022: The stock market “has hit record after record after record on my watch” pic.twitter.com/TyrQqx2Zxi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2022

Now what? At yesterday’s briefing Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre what they have to say (White House transcript here, video clip below). Jean-Pierre didn’t have much to say. The New York Post covers Doocy’s questions on the subject at yesterday’s press briefing here.

Doocy: "Biden once bragged about the stock market 'hitting record, after record, after record on my watch.' How about now?" Jean-Pierre: "The American people are well positioned to face these challenges because of the economic historic gains that we have made under [Biden]." pic.twitter.com/sjLLE0aCQH — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 13, 2022

It would be good to get Biden’s response as well. When they have a little more time to think about it, the administration’s comms team might prompt him to tag it “Putin’s bear market” or the like.

Via Bonchie/RedState.