June 14, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Biden Administration, Economy, Joe Biden

Someone’s bear market

President Biden has derided his “predecessor” or “the last guy” (as Biden likes to refer to him) for bragging about the performance of the stock market under his (President Trump’s) watch. Yet he (Biden) has also bragged about the performance of the stock market under his watch. As of the market close yesterday, however, all the Biden gains had been wiped out and the market had slipped into bear market territory. RNC Research cruelly posted the video clip below to mark the occasion.

Now what? At yesterday’s briefing Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre what they have to say (White House transcript here, video clip below). Jean-Pierre didn’t have much to say. The New York Post covers Doocy’s questions on the subject at yesterday’s press briefing here.

It would be good to get Biden’s response as well. When they have a little more time to think about it, the administration’s comms team might prompt him to tag it “Putin’s bear market” or the like.

Via Bonchie/RedState.

