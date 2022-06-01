The Geek in Pictures: A Rambling Potpourri

Overdue for a look at the scene through charts and graphs. No particular main theme, so here goes.
• Let’s start with energy and inflation though. Seen yesterday in the LA area:
In case anyone is having trouble figuring this out, here is a clearer version of the previous chart:
Natural gas prices are up sharply too, though not as bad as Russia-dependent Europe:
Australia’s electricity trends don’t look any better than ours:
Meanwhile, aren’t you glad we’re able to produce lots of cheap ethanol to supplement our oil imports? Oh, wait:
• One of Stan Evans’s mock organizations was a pro-arms race group whose motto was, “Since we have enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 25-times over, a few more won’t hurt.” Well:
• Let’s look at race and racism. This first chart, from Pew, reminds us inversely that it is white liberals who are most obsessed with racism in America:
• New item: Biden Administration sues to reimpose mask mandates. Americans:
Maybe this has something to do with it:
This kind of thing helps explain the previous chart:
(No jokes about how naming parasites after women—especially wives—would be redundant.)
• Why the proposed cancelation of student loan debt is regressive:
• I did not know this:
• The nation’s fiscal situation isn’t getting any better:
Strap in for more wild days on the stock market:
• News you can use:
• News you can’t really use, but fun to know:
• I think Republicans are eager to vote this year:
Chaser—gee, I wonder why classified leaks went up so much after 2016:
And finally. . .
