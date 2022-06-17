The madness of slow Joe: Something does not compute

We have an overabundance of Biden stew to digest today. The president sat down with his friends at the Associated Press for a long-awaited interview. Woo hoo! Josh Doak writes it up here. The AP has separately posted the transcript here. For its headline the AP extracts the quote that a recession is not “inevitable.” No, it could be something worse.

The AP quotes Biden: “People are really, really down.” Why might that be?

“[T]heir need for mental health in America has skyrocketed because people have seen everything upset,” Biden said. “Everything they’ve counted on upset. But most of it’s the consequence of what happened, what happened as a consequence of the, the COVID crisis.”

Wrong! It’s you, you big dope — as the interview illustrates several times over.

The administration has done what it can to suppress production of fossil fuels. It promises to do more. Indeed, it seeks to end the industry as we know it. Yet it now jawbones the industry to ramp up production and lower prices.

At The Pipeline, Steve Hayward considers the contradictions in “Biden’s Bottomless Energy Foolishness.” He posted a graphic postscript here on Power Line.

The contradictions were vividly on display at yesterday’s White House press briefing (video clips below). I can’t find a transcript in the usual place at the White House site. As I write this morning, the most recent transcript posted comes from the June 15 briefing. However, the White House has posted the full 45-minute video of yesterday’s briefing here on YouTube. Peter Doocy is called on at about 9:00 of the video.

Something does not compute. It is not the fault of press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that she cannot square the circle. No one could do it. It can’t be done. Who says A must say B. This is madness.

Via Nick Arama/RedState.