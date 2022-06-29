The New BP Statistical Review Is Here!

For energy geeks like me, the late June release each year of the BP Statistical Review of World Energy summons forth Steve Martin-style enthusiasm:

Already Mark Perry has produced one key takeaway graphic from the copious data tables:

Keep this in mind the next time you hear some climatista say the EU is so much better than the U.S. when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

I haven’t had time to do a deep dive into the data tables—I’m going to have to farm that out to Perry and Robert Bryce—so I’ll have to go with some of BP’s highlight charts.

While BP’s headlines boast of the great strides from renewable energy, a close look at the first chart shows that natural gas has experienced the most significant growth over the last 15 years, but notice that coal shows a large increase in 2021, which is continuing in a big way in 2022. (The huge dip in 2020 is of course the result of the COVID shutdown.)

Second, the growth in energy use is overwhelmingly in developing nations and not in wealthy industrialized nations, whose elites keep trying to deny new energy resources to the developing world. Once upon a time the left would have called this “colonialism,” but climate change, so it doesn’t count.

Finally, gee what a great idea it was to build wind and solar power and back it up with traditional fuels sourced from Russia:

Meanwhile, Bloomberg energy reporter Javier Blas notes that our refinery sector is running flat out. Maybe our government ought to be friendlier to building some new ones.

More from Javier Blas: