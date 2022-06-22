The O’Keefe Project: James O’Keefe writes

This past Friday evening Tucker Carlson devoted his 18-minute opening segment (monologue plus guests Josh Boswell and Harmeet Dhillon) to the matter of Ashley Biden’s diary. Project Veritas — the object of the FBI’s investigation into the alleged “theft” of the diary (see this tab) — posted the segment in its entirety on YouTube, but YouTube removed it upon the objection of FOX News.

It’s the kind of segment that I have almost always found FOX News to make accessible following broadcast. It has a YouTube channel with nearly 10 million subscribers for such featured segments. However, not in this case.

The synonyms for abuse that Tucker drew on to formulate questions for reporters to pose to President Biden or his spokesmen has made me wonder if management at FOX News might be concerned about payback in one form or another by the Biden administration. You wouldn’t want to lose access to administration spokesman like Brian Deese, John Kirby and others, would you? Well, I would pay the price, but it wouldn’t cost me anything.

It’s a mind-boggling story from just about every angle. Over the past seven months I have sought to expand on it through contact with O’Keefe, his attorney Paul Calli, and other spokesmen. I also sought comment from New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt for one installment of this series. (Schmidt did not respond.) It is a difficult story for an outsider to advance with interests including possible criminal liability in play.

In a fundraising appeal yesterday, James O’Keefe summarized the case so far from his perspective at the top of Project Veritas. I have edited out the pleas for money and otherwise slightly edited the form of the message below. I thought readers might find it of interest:

It has now been SEVEN months since the FBI illegally raided my home, and the homes of two of my journalists, over a personal diary belonging to the President’s daughter, Ashley Biden. It’s never been more apparent why they did. It has now been CONFIRMED by multiple media outlets, including the Daily Mail, that the diary which Project Veritas legally possessed did, in fact, contain disturbing allegations. Allegations that Ashley Biden described as being, “Hyper-sexualized at a young age” and “inappropriate” showers with her father, Joe Biden. Tucker Carlson recently pointed out the FBI was likely working on orders from none other than President Biden himself because he didn’t want this to ever see the light of day. Since the ILLEGAL RAIDS happened back in November, we’ve had to spend MILLIONS of dollars defending ourselves and the First Amendment against a corrupt investigation. But the battle is far from over, and our legal costs continue to skyrocket. As I am writing to you now, the FBI is still in possession of over FORTY-FIVE devices belonging to Project Veritas. We are still actively being investigated by the Department of Justice. They want to bleed us dry, shut us down, and stop the important work that we do. If the FBI can do it to me and the brave journalists at Project Veritas, they can do it to anyone. No one is safe if the FBI can be weaponized against the people for the purpose of protecting the elite.

In nine sentences omitted above O’Keefe’s message links to this page for contributions.