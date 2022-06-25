The Unhinged Left in Action

When I stumbled across this item on Twitter, I first assumed it had to be satire—specifically of “Beto” O’Rourke. But it appears to be real. I think it works better as satire, but your mileage may vary. Too bad we don’t have a category for “Unhinged Left” on our site, so I guess “Sick Left” will have to do. (At least it’s nice to find a leftist who apparently can identify “women.”)
I’m upset about Roe v Wade. Videos of women crying across the country. Lives being ruined by 6 GOP justices. Republican thugs dancing in the streets, celebrating the end of women’s rights. What do we do now? I’ll tell you what we do. We DON’T give up. We stay LOUD! And we VOTE! pic.twitter.com/tIktebv8XF
— Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) June 25, 2022
