The Week in Pictures: Carownervirus Edition

With gasoline now above $5 a gallon nationwide, the Bidenistas are doubling down on telling everyone that they should drive electric cars—forgetting that the price of electricity is certain to soar in coming months because the price of natural gas (our number one source of electric power now) has tripled in the last year. Or the CDC will announce that the real problem is that we’re all suffering from a new pandemic known as Carownervirus. Symptoms include panic and anxiety in gas stations.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . . a doubleheader this week:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.