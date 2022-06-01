Tweets of the Day

There are so many to choose from: we are in a target-rich environment. Here are three. First, from my colleague Bill Glahn:
This used to be a serious country. https://t.co/J78u0xSpIl
— Bill Glahn (@billglahn) June 1, 2022
Next, Tom Cotton, as Joe Biden tries to dodge responsibility for the infant formula fiasco:
What a pathetic lack of leadership. pic.twitter.com/dy9Y9Qf26d
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 1, 2022
And finally, the great Brit Hume, who was on to Joe Biden a long time ago:
Years ago, Joe Biden asked me why I never used sound bites from him in my coverage of the Senate. "Senator," I said, "I think you're a windbag." He good-naturedly laughed it off. I thought it was true then. Read this and see if you think it's true now. https://t.co/PCMmHNTcZB
— Brit Hume (@brithume) June 1, 2022
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.