Posted on June 1, 2022 by John Hinderaker in Biden Administration, Joe Biden, Military

Tweets of the Day

There are so many to choose from: we are in a target-rich environment. Here are three. First, from my colleague Bill Glahn:


Next, Tom Cotton, as Joe Biden tries to dodge responsibility for the infant formula fiasco:


And finally, the great Brit Hume, who was on to Joe Biden a long time ago:

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses