Tweets of the Day

There are so many to choose from: we are in a target-rich environment. Here are three. First, from my colleague Bill Glahn:

This used to be a serious country. https://t.co/J78u0xSpIl — Bill Glahn (@billglahn) June 1, 2022



Next, Tom Cotton, as Joe Biden tries to dodge responsibility for the infant formula fiasco:

What a pathetic lack of leadership. pic.twitter.com/dy9Y9Qf26d — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 1, 2022



And finally, the great Brit Hume, who was on to Joe Biden a long time ago: