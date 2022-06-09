Posted on June 9, 2022 by Steven Hayward in Academic left, Fake News, Leftism, Media, Media Bias

What’s the Matter with the New York Times?

Yesterday we pondered the thesis that radical prosecutor Chesa Boudin was recalled because San Francisco is just too darned conservative, dontchaknow. Today’s bubble-headed leftists are mad at the media, for saying that the recall is a “message to national Democrats.”

Behold New York University law professor Noah Rosenblum:

I’m worried about Rosenblum. He just might stumble on our greatest plot, which is our infiltration of the New York Times with the conspiracy to make liberalism look silly on a daily basis. Rosenblum is about to blow the whole secret operation wide open. (Though I can’t wait to see what Rosenblum thinks a “mainstream left newspaper” would look like, and anyway, isn’t “mainstream left” an oxymoron?)

Or as my pal Professor Josh Dunn remarked, “I can’t believe Twitter is free.”

P.S. I think we’ve found the first law school that might make Chesa Boudin an offer. You know he’s going to end up at some law school.

P.P.S. I love how popular election devices like recalls—an invention of progressive reformers, keep in mind—are always said to be “structurally flawed” when the left loses.

