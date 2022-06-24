With Justice & Drew

I am scheduled to join Drew Lee, producer Robbie Rosenhaus, and my friend Howard Root for the weekly Justice & Drew round table this morning from 6:00-9:00 a.m. (Central). Because Jon Justice is in the hospital recovering from open-heart surgery, Howard and I will be Drew’s guests for the whole show this morning. The show is broadcast weekdays on Twin Cities News Talk AM 1130 and 103.5 FM. It is also available via live stream here and in podcast form here.

Howard is an attorney and entrepreneur who built up Vascular Solutions into a billion-dollar medical device company in the Twin Cities. When he was charged with vicarious criminal liability for his company’s sale of a product for an allegedly unapproved use (wrong!), he went to the mat with the government and won. He announced his resignation from Vascular Solutions in the Wall Street Journal column “Sally Yates’s Legacy of Injustice at the Department of Justice.” He told his story in Cardiac Arrest and in the best Power Point presentation I have ever seen. It is riveting.

Justice & Drew covers local and national news with a sense of humor and an upbeat twist. Entertaining while it educates, the show provides a crucial counterpoint to the editorial cowardice and stupidity of the Star Tribune. I hope to be able to make that point today in connection with the Minnesota Supreme Court decision on Minneapolis’s failure to staff the police department at the legally required minimum.

I am a huge fan of the show. It is certainly the most important news show in the Twin Cities. Listeners can call in at (651) 989-5855. Please tune in and call if the spirit moves you.