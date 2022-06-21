Womxn, Latinx—Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off

With all the attention directed at the elite leftist bigotry behind trying to force “Latinx” upon an unwilling minority group, I had almost forgotten about the much older term popularized by feminists a while ago now: “womxn.”

I don’t know how to say this any better than “Latinx,” but fortunately we have the University of California at Irvine’s Womxn Center for Success on the job helping us out. Though they have spotted a potentially fatal problem with the term—it may not be “inclusive” enough to include the seeing-impaired.

Here’s what they say about it:

“Wom-ux.” They’ve managed to come up with the one term that makes “birthing person” sound good by comparison.

As usual, the Babylon Bee has this whole scene nailed: