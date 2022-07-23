Although the fallacious Dr. Fauci recently appeared for a segment with Neil Cavuto, I think that Fauci has generally avoided any of the tough interviewers at FOX News. He knows he won’t necessarily be accorded the treatment to which he is accustomed — treatment as a god whose every word is gospel. He nevertheless accepted an invitation to appear on Special Report for an interview with Bret Baier yesterday and I doubt he will return any time soon.
FOX News has posted the 13-minute segment with Baier here in its entirety. The most interesting exchange took up the question of the origin of the virus. For background on Baier’s inquiry, see Nicholas Wade’s City Journal column “A Covid origin conspiracy?” Fauci struggles to suppress his anger and avoids the gist of the question regarding his disparagement of the lab-leak hypothesis (video clip below). This is worth a look.
MUST WATCH: @BretBaier grills Anthony Fauci — Biden's top medical adviser — over potential conflicts-of-interest and whether Fauci truly has an "open mind" when it comes to COVID pic.twitter.com/IK5S5ikas2
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2022
