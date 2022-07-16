Love’s Forever Changes is one of lesser known classics of the ’60’s. One of the Rolling Stone record guides describes it as “indescribably essential” or something like that. Some time following original Love member Arthur Lee’s release from prison in late 2001, I caught him performing on tour with a band advertised as Love at Minneapolis’s First Avenue. I think it must have been in October 2004.

I would have missed the show if not for my friend Ron McLean, not to be confused with Love’s Bryan MacLean. Ron is a prominent Fargo trial lawyer who is crazy about music too. I remember how excited Ron was when Arthur Lee wound into “7 and 7 Is” during the First Avenue show.

The guitarist and songwriter Bryan MacLean was also an original member of Love. He contributed “Alone Again Or” to Forever Changes. It was one of the numbers that made the album indescribably essential.

I thought we might take in the Matthew Sweet/Susanna Hoffs cover of “Alone Again Or” before we take our leave of Under the Covers Vol. 1 for Under the Covers Vol. 2 — the voices of Sweet and Hoffs blend so beautifully on this track. In the liner notes Sweet quotes from the lyrics: “I could be in love with almost everyone!” He comments: “We love love, man. And we mean the group too!” I add only that Vol. 1 is a kick from beginning to end.