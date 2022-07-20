Banned In Minneapolis

First Avenue is a Minneapolis night club that became famous in the 1980s, largely through the movie Purple Rain. But the days when First Avenue hosted cutting-edge performers like Prince are apparently gone.

Comedian Dave Chappelle was scheduled to perform at First Avenue tonight, but evidently he is too hot to handle. Is this because he makes “trans” jokes? Or because he mocks Jussie Smollett? I am not sure. In any event, here is the announcement:

We hear you. Tonight’s show has been cancelled at First Avenue and is moving to the Varsity Theater. See our full statement for more. pic.twitter.com/tkf7rz0cc7 — First Avenue (@FirstAvenue) July 20, 2022



This is one of countless instances of misuse of the word “safe.” In fact, First Avenue has never been particularly safe, and with the current crime wave in Minneapolis it is hardly one of “the safest spaces in the country.” But danger comes from criminals, not from comedians like Dave Chappelle. The danger that free-spirited comedians pose is to liberal shibboleths, which is too much for First Avenue, now just another worn-out establishment institution.