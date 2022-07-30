Posted on July 30, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Coronavirus, Joe Biden

Biden tests positive again

President Biden took an ungracious victory lap when he came through his bout with the current variant of the Covid virus this week. I discussed his remarks in “What base ingratitude.” This morning he tested positive again (per an antigen test) in what his physician has deemed a case of post-Paxlovid “‘rebound’ positivity” — in a statement released from somewhere he can’t be asked public follow-up questions. He says Biden is “feel[ing] quite well.” To borrow the title of the album by one of the Minneapolis bands I’ve touched on this week, he’s Feeling Strangely Fine.

