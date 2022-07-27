Biden unblinking

According to the White House, President Biden has tested negative and recovered from his bout with Covid. This according to the announcement of of Biden’s personal physician today. Precautions will be taken to protect him from a “rebound” infection.

Where is Kevin O’Connor, the president’s personal physician? He appears to have adopted his own basement strategy a la the Biden 2020 presidential campaign. He has remained away from the press and issued daily written reports in lieu of any briefings where he might be asked uncomfortable questions such as what medications the president is on.

White House Covid response director Ashish Jha has done the talking. Why is that? Politico’s Adam Cancryn gingerly addresses this question in his story on Jha’s emergence as the spokesman on Biden’s case:

[Jha’s] briefing room stint wasn’t without its bumps, including persistent scrutiny over the White House’s refusal to provide access to Biden’s personal doctor, Kevin O’Connor. Jha declined on several occasions to offer a straight answer as to why he, and not O’Connor, was there, though three people familiar with the matter said he was chosen in part because aides believed he’d be a more disciplined messenger.

That leaves a lot of room for interpretation.

Yesterday Biden delivered recorded remarks to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Conference. The video had obviously been edited to string it all together. I am unable to find the text on the White House site. This is the best I have been able to come up with.

As many have observed on Twitter, Biden’s speech was perhaps most notable for his unblinking performance. Even the animatronic Joe Biden would blink, wouldn’t he? Here he looks like a character out of Night of the Living Dead. This is just weird.