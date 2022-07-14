I think Al Hirt and Ann-Margaret pioneered the beauty-and-the-beast pairing in popular music. They called their 1964 album Beauty and the Beard. Susanna Hoffs and Matthew Sweet have produced three discs together in a similar sort of pairing to cover rock songs of the ’60’s, ’70’s, and ’80’s. They have devoted a disc to each decade in three volumes they call Under the Covers. I thought I might pick a song (or two) from each of their three discs together to take us through the end of the week or into next week. Or we could go through every track on each of the discs until Steve Hayward returns.

“Care of Cell 44” is from Under the Covers Vol. 1. The original leads off the Zombies’ underappreciated Odessey and Oracle (1968, recorded at Abbey Road Studios in the summer of 1967). The Zombies’ album title misspelled odyssey because it followed the original (psychedelic) cover artwork. Perhaps it was an omen. By the time “Time of the Season” became a ginormous hit in 1969 the group had broken up. The original of “Care of Cell 44” is pretty great. Colin Blunstone is on the lead vocal. Rod Argent wrote the song and plays the tack piano as well as the mellotron on the recording.

Although the arrangements of the songs on the three Under the Covers discs follow the originals, the distinctive voice of Susanna Hoffs and the vocal arrangements (I think by Sweet) bring the love for their favorite songs. The liner notes comment on this one: “Classic mid-’60s super pop Zombies! We are both huge fans of the singer, Colin Blunstone (here Susie evokes Petula Clark). And what a fantastic lyric about Susie’s lover getting out of prison!” Matthew Sweet adds the background vocals and plays every instrument but drums.