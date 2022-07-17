For a few more days we will continue to kickstart the morning with a shot from the Matthew Sweet/Susanna Hoffs Under the Covers series of recordings. Today we move to the ’70’s and Vol. 2. They open the set with the Grateful Dead’s “Sugar Magnolia,” which is okay. However, it allegedly earned its inclusion in a unique fashion. Sweet writes in the liner notes that the song is Bob Weir’s tribute to Hoffs for “a couple of walks around Lake Pontchartrain and down on Bourbon Street” (and maybe “rolling in the rushes down by the riverside”).

I’m not sure about the inspiration for “Sugar Magnolia.” Hoffs was only 12 when Weir wrote the song. Otherwise it might make sense. The title of the Dead album is American Beauty and the lady is oh, Susanna.

We really get rolling in Vol. 2 with the Raspberries’ “Go All the Way,” written by the band’s Eric Carmen. It represents an early foray into the power pop perfected by Big Star, whose “Back Of a Car” is the eleventh track on Vol. 2. The sentiment of the song is quintessential rock. It’s obvious hit material. Indeed, it sold over a million copies.

Well, Sweet had a good idea. Let’s see what it sounds like with the girl singing lead. The liner notes indicate that Carmen had the same idea. “The Eric Carmen once told Susie that he’d always wanted to hear [the song] sung by a girl.”

The Sweet and Hoffs arrangement is ingenious. They turn the song into a memory play. When Hoffs speaks up it sounds like the plastic might melt. Sweet not only adds the supporting vocals, he plays all the instruments but drums (Ric Menck) and percussion (Hoffs).