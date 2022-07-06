Hauteur with a twist of deceit

Miranda Devine paused to take in the wisdom of Biden’s National Economic Council Director Brian Deese in her New York Post column this past Sunday:

If you had the unpleasant experience this July Fourth weekend of paying close to $5 for a gallon of gas, you can always comfort yourself with the idea that your pain is for a good cause: the “liberal world order.” So said Brian Deese, White House director of the National Economic Council, when he was asked on CNN: “What do you say to those families who say, ‘Listen, we can’t afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years. This is just not sustainable’?” Deese, like his boss Joe Biden, is unmoved by the suffering of ordinary Americans, more than two-thirds of whom say gas-price increases are causing them hardship, according to a recent Gallup poll. “This is about the future of the liberal world order, and we have to stand firm” until Ukraine defeats Russia, declared Deese.

Looking for a clip of the video on Twitter (below), I discovered Newsweek’s July 1 story that it had racked up more than a million views as of the following day.

CNN: "What do you say to those families that say, 'listen, we can't afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?’" BIDEN ADVISOR BRIAN DEESE: "This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm." pic.twitter.com/LWilWSo72S — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 1, 2022

The attitude behind Deese’s declaration is one of unmitigated hauteur. He looks down on the peasants from a commanding height and instructs us to live with it. Let us eat Liberal World Order, or Liberal Weltordnung. The Marie Antoinette of revolutionary myth has nothing on Deese.

Beyond the hauteur is the deceit. If the future of the Liberal World Order is your priority and demands our suffering, then your madness about the “climate” and the “transition” away from fossil fuels might take a back seat. It would be subordinated to the preservation of the “Liberal World Order.” But no, it isn’t your priority and your “climate” madness won’t be subordinated to anything. As the song might go, take this Weltanschauung and shove it.

NOTE: I accidentally included the Post headline in the quoted text of Devine’s article in the original version of this post. I have removed the headline from the quoted text.