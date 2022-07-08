How Low Can NPR Go?

Details about the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are still sketchy, but one thing that isn’t sketchy at all is how despicable NPR has shown itself to be with this tweet:

Contrast this with the left media’s headlines for the passing of Castro (he “defied America,” so you can see why NPR loved him), or the Washington Post‘s headline description of Islamic terrorist al-Baghdadi (killed by a US missile strike) as an “austere religious scholar.” (See below.)

NPR deleted the tweet, but that someone could think this was an appropriate tweet for a “news organization” tells you all you need to know about NPR’s “news judgment.” I thank NPR for providing a textbook example for Power Line’s Lexicon of Leftist Terms—”divisive” means “any politician that the staff of NPR doesn’t like or agree with.”

This is as good a time as any to re-up Glenn Garvin’s terrific 1993 piece, “How Do I Hate NPR? Let Me Count the Ways.”

P.S. Abe was so “divisive” that he was one of the longest-serving prime ministers in post-war Japan. I guess the Japanese electorate must be deeply divided. Unlike NPR’s noxious newsroom.

UPDATE—AP is just as bad:

Contrast:

And for further reference: