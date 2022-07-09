Inside the Biden family

The New York Post’s Maureen Callahan takes a look inside President Biden’s immediate family in the column “Bidens are as dysfunctional as the Kennedys — and protected by the press.” Today Callahan’s column can be supplemented with Emily Crane’s New York Post story “Hunter Biden reportedly called Jill an ‘entitled c–t’ in texts.”

For her column Callahan draws mostly on Ashley Biden’s diary. With a little help from the Biden Department of Justice the FBI is out to make someone — i.e., James O’Keefe — pay for the disclosure of Ashley Biden’s diary.

Callahan does a good job compiling the evidence from a variety of sources, including Hunter Biden’s public ruminations as well as Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell. With a little help from the national security establishment, Joe Biden condemned the laptop as Russian disinformation and now refuses further comment.

The contents of the laptop reveal the modus operandi of the corrupt Biden family business. The contents of the diary reveal the modus operandi of the family. Neither bears much scrutiny without profound disquiet and therefore neither has received much scrutiny from the mainstream media — another point made by Callahan. She frames a question near the top of her column:

President Biden’s adult children share a strange habit of leaving their most intimate communications, thoughts and confessions where anybody can find them. Hunter hasn’t denied the laptop is his; Ashley hasn’t denied the diary is hers. So why isn’t the media treating their contents as newsworthy?

Which raises the question what the MSM would do with it all if we were talking about the Trump family. We know what they did with the Russia hoax, a monumental fraud from beginning to end that became evident upon the publication of the Steele Dossier at the latest. I find it hard to imagine, but I don’t think Trump would have served out his four-year term in office.