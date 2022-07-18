Tomorrow we move to the third and final volume of the Matthew Sweet/Susanna Hoffs series of Under the Covers (with ’80’s faves). I thought it might make sense in Steve Hayward’s absence to finish up our sampling of Vol. 2 with Yes’s “I’ve Seen All Good People,” the opening track of The Yes Album‘s side 2 (1971). Written by Yes’s Jon Anderson and Chris Squire, it’s the only prog rock song I ever enjoyed. Like the other tracks on Under the Covers Vol. 2, it is if anything overfamiliar if you were listening to radio in the ’70’s. By contrast (for me, anyway), Vol. 1 and Vol. 3 have a good share of discoveries.

Yes’s Steve Howe joined Sweet and Hoffs to replicate his guitar work on the original track. Howe plays the 12-string Portuguese acoustic guitar and electric lead on their cover. Sweet writes in the liner notes that the Yes number “is a pivotal track in our journey here.” But for drums (Ric Menck) and percussion (Hoffs), Sweet plays all the rest of the instruments (guitar, bass, piano, organ, mellotron and also percussion). I quickly tired of the Yes track at the time, but thanks to Hoffs I haven’t gotten tired of this one yet.