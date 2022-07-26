Letter from the Highlands

PITLOCHRY, Scotland—You’d think up here in whisky headwaters of the Scottish Highlands you’d be blissfully free of all the intersectional identity politics nonsense afflicting the United States. And you’d be wrong.

The headline over the weekend in The Scotsman (the New York Times of the north country) ran: “Scottish cricket board resigns amid damning racism report.” Maybe The Scotsman is written by the New York Times, given the content of the article:

The entire Cricket Scotland board resigned 24 hours before an independent report is set to outline institutional racism in the sport and governing body. . .

My guess is this “independent report” as about as independent as a Penn faculty committee investigating Amy Wax. Here’s a clue to the level of hysteria involved in the matter:

An interim report in April revealed that the review had resulted in police involvement. Referrals were made to Children First, Police Scotland plus HR and legal experts to ensure allegations of racism were investigated fully. Other issues including “misogyny, leadership, and governance concerns” also surfaced.

Lawyers and bureaucrats from the “caring professions” of course, but police involvement?

Nowhere in this story is there a single detail or example offered of what racist acts or “structures” might be at issue. Apparently foreign players from some dominion countries don’t feel the “inclusiveness” that is now the watchword of our time.

And . . . cricket? This complaint, to use the old British colloquialism, just doesn’t seem cricket. Speaking of which, I once asked a British friend if he could explain the intricate rules of cricket to me. After a long pause, he simply said: “No.”

Meanwhile, you can’t help but pick up signs everywhere about Scottish separatist sentiment, which issues presently in a demand for a new referendum on Scottish independence. The 2014 referendum failed, and that was supposed to be the end of the matter for a good long while. But the Scottish left, which dominates the political scene, insists that Brexit changes things. The two candidates to replace Boris Johnson—Sunak and Truss—both reject the idea out of hand.

But Scots have long had Ireland-envy. One sign of this is contrasting Holyroodhouse, one of the Queen’s official residences in downtown Edinburgh, with the new Scottish parliament building right across the street from Holyroodhouse. Have look for yourself:

Scotland had a perfectly classical parliament building and offices in the midtown High Street area, but chose to build this new modernist monstrosity right across from the royal house. Likely with malice aforethought. Maybe they thought this would make the royal family want to cut them loose for bad taste alone.

There is some other more interesting news to be found in The Scotsman. Like this story:

Margaret Thatcher looming large over Conservative leadership race As the race to replace Boris Johnson continues, it is the legacy of another Conservative leader that looms over both candidates. Liz Truss has so far drawn most associations with Margaret Thatcher, the first female prime minister whose personality and policies defined the last quarter of 20th century Britain.

Gee—that sorta reminds me of some American figure often mentioned this way. Can’t put my finger on the name, though. . .

Meanwhile, the whisky research is going well. My favorite discovery so far is Benriach 21 (though the high-octane Octomore in the background was equally delightful), sampled at the fabulous Whisky Bar at the Hotel Balmoral (bottom):

Now back to further research.