Mayor Frey speaks

John noted the silence of our political officeholders in the face of the mind-boggling crime wave compiled in “War zone Minneapolis.” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has now spoken up. He seems to be sharing a speechwriter with Kamala Harris or naturally to grok her train of thought. As John Lennon put it, “Words are flowing out like endless rain into a paper cup. They slither wildly as they slip away across the universe.”

This is the way a guy talks who has never solved a problem in his entire life. Words, so many empty words. https://t.co/6iXUfbfEv0 — Howard Root (@RootHoward) July 6, 2022

With a little help from the Star Tribune, we have a few more of Frey’s words slipping away across the universe: “This is conduct that should not be acceptable in any city. The kind of violence, the recklessness — and in some cases idiot behavior — that we saw shouldn’t be tolerated. And let me be clear, it will not be tolerated.” If Minneapolis continues its descent into criminal chaos, he will struggle to formulate a condemnation in words even stronger than “idiot behavior.”

He said police and city leaders cannot fight this type of crime alone. “If you’re the parents of children that were out last night, you need to know where they are. If you have friends that were involved in some of this horrible conduct, you need to be setting them straight.”

Translation: It’s not my fault and (last word to Lennon) nothing’s gonna change my world.