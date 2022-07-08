Montana for me: An update

The RedState headline provides the necessary update to the Gavin Newsom story we took up yesterday. RedState’s Jennifer Van Laar takes the story all the way home in “Newsom Admits State Paid for His Security Detail’s Travel to Montana, Laughably Claims ‘Public Safety’ Exception to Law.”
What more is to be said? I would simply add my own comment to the original story. It screams LOSER!
Newsom spox @anthonyyork49 tells @nytimes that CA paid for Newsom's security detail to go to Montana but the travel falls under the "public safety" exemption to AB-1887. I explain why that's not only incorrect, but it's insulting to Californians. @pnjaban https://t.co/rYfbN5bFjI
— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 8, 2022
