More Kamala Deep Thoughts

So Kamala Harris, speaking at the Essence Festival in a place I’ve never heard of (wait for it), thinks the Dobbs decision is the equivalent of slavery, though she doesn’t say so directly. In any case, she uses the specialized jargon of “black studies” straight from the college campus, especially “government ownership of bodies,” and how this is “problematic”—a once perfectly good word that so-called “critical theory” has debased.

Enjoy (as the full spectacle here goes beyond Kamala), but wait for the chaser:

Chaser: So we know where Kamala’s staff is drawn from (that is, faculty lounges). But—is her advance staff really this dumb?

In any case, I rate this a 9.5 on the Kamala Kringe Scale.