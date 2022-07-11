Music For Ukraine

My friend John Ondrasik (Five For Fighting) emailed to say that he is releasing a video that was filmed in Ukraine in May. First his message, then the video:

In the middle of May I traveled to Kyiv with an amazing humanitarian group, Save Our Allies, to film a video in the ruins of the Antonov airport with The Ukrainian Orchestra for my Ukrainian tribute song “Can One Man Save the World?”. The project was personally approved by President Zelensky and we coordinated with the Ukrainian military to make this a reality. This is only the first step in our efforts to help the Ukrainian people with plans for a global “Live Aid” type concert in October. … …In sharing this musical collaboration on such hallowed ground, I saw firsthand the fortitude and grace of the Ukrainian people, who whether they are playing a violin or driving a tank, will not be deterred by Putin’s atrocities and aggressions.

Here is the video. Unlike many “message” efforts, it is a really good song:

As I’ve said before, I think there are legitimate questions about how far we should go to aid the Ukrainians, about the appropriate extent of sanctions, and so on. But we shouldn’t overthink the fact that Ukraine didn’t invade Russia, Russia invaded Ukraine. At a bare minimum, we should cheer on and support the Ukrainians’ valiant struggle to maintain their independence.